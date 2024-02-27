Israel's invasion of Gaza, that involves use of sophisticated weapons and technology against the besieged population, does not appear to be about defeating Hamas or reoccupying the tiny enclave only.

It can spur surge in Israeli military tech sales and possible catapult Tel Aviv to the forefront of military innovation. That's what Israel's Economy Minister, Nir Barkat has suggested during his tour to UAE.

With tensions reaching a fever pitch in the Middle East, Barkat's revelation has once again thrust the Israeli military juggernaut into a blazing spotlight.

Attending a World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Barkat said the war's domestic impact on Israel was "not something Israel cannot bear mid to long term".

He estimated the total cost at 150-200 billion shekels, or roughly $50 billion, regardless of the war's duration.

"You should always realise in the wars Israel had we had a dip in the economy but immediately after we had a huge spike back of innovation. And the knowledge and the experience Israel is gathering in this round of violence is second to none," said Barkat, who is a member of Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and widely seen as his potential successor.

After 144 days of what the Israeli minister says will be the driving factor for Tel Aviv's next-gen warfare, Israel has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, with 70,215 others wounded.

Related Born in tent, died in tent: In memory of Palestinian artist Fathi Ghaben

Uptick in arms transfers from US to Israel

Recent developments have underscored an intricate web of military cooperation between the US and Israel.