WORLD
2 MIN READ
China calls for closer Beijing-Moscow coordination in Asia Pacific
China and Russia should play "better role as an anchor of stability in the changing circumstances of the century," says China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.
China calls for closer Beijing-Moscow coordination in Asia Pacific
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo before their talks in Beijing, China. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
February 28, 2024

China and Russia should strengthen communication and coordination in Asia Pacific affairs and jointly safeguard regional security, stability and development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who was in Moscow on Monday and Tuesday for talks on bilateral relations, said China and Russia should play a "better role as an anchor of stability in the changing circumstances of the century", according to the ministry.

China stands ready to continuously strengthen strategic coordination between both sides in international multilateral platforms, Sun said in Moscow.

Sun's Moscow talks included the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation established by China and Russia in 2001.

He also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

RECOMMENDED

Both China and Russia exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the situation on the Korean peninsula, on top of other international and regional matters, but the ministry statement did not give details on the discussions.

Sun said China supports Russia assuming the BRICS presidency this year.

Russia took over the presidency for 2024 at Brazil's request, and plans to hold the BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan in October.

The BRICS bloc of developing nations includes China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan