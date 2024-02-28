Wednesday, February 28, 2024

1726 GMT — Ukraine needs about $3 billion in foreign financial aid on a monthly basis to get through 2024, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said, highlighting the challenges Kiev faces as US support begins to falter.

Marchenko said Ukraine's macroeconomic stability during the war with Russia had been possible due to a steady inflow of international financial aid from Kiev's allies, something he added remained crucial this year.

"In 2024, the monthly need for external financing will reach about $3 billion. We cannot allow a delay in attracting external financing," Marchenko said in a statement.

Ukraine has received more than $73 billion in financial aid from its Western partners in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale military incursion in February 2022.

1741 GMT — G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire publicly challenged US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's view that it would be legal to monetise some $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, revealing deep divisions among Group of Seven countries.

Le Maire, speaking after a G7 finance officials meeting, rejected the US position outright and said France was convinced that there was no sufficient basis in international law to proceed, and further work was required.

He said any such moves should be fully underpinned by international law and required the support of all members of the Group of 20 major economies — which includes Russia, China and other countries that have been critical of the United States.

1719 GMT — Six-year-old girl, priest killed as Russia bombs northeast Ukraine: officials

Russia bombed parts of Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, killing four civilians, including a six-year old girl and a priest, regional officials and the interior ministry said.

The 58-year-old priest was killed in the centre of the frontline city of Kupiansk after being buried under the rubble of a church that was hit, Kharkiv's governor Oleh Synehubov said.

A 39-year-old man in a nearby cafe was also killed. At least 12 residential houses were damaged when Russia dropped FAB-500 bombs on the city, which is some 40 km (25 miles) from the Russian border, Synehubov said.

1717 GMT — Poland mulling 'temporary' border closure with Ukraine for goods

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the government was mulling a "temporary" closure of the border with Ukraine for goods, amid tensions over low-priced Ukrainian grain.

Polish farmers have been blocking border crossings with Ukraine and other highways to protest at what they say is unfair competition from goods entering the Polish market from their war-torn neighbour.

"We are talking with the Ukrainian side about a temporary closure of the border, the cessation in general of trade," Tusk told reporters. "I will also discuss this with Polish farmers tomorrow. This solution would only be temporary ... and mutually painful," he added.

1646 GMT — Ukraine seeks arms from Balkan countries at summit in Albania

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted his idea of joint arms production to support a vision for peace.

"We are interested in co-production with you and all our partners," Zelenskyy said at the two-day Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit with the leaders of Albania, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Croatia, Moldova and Romania in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

"Our governmental team will present the details. We propose to hold a special Ukraine-Balkans Defence Industry Forum in Kiev, or in one of your capitals."

1609 GMT — Türkiye ready to again host peace negotiations between Russia, Ukraine: Erdogan

Türkiye is ready to again host peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

In a video message sent to the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, Erdogan said he maintains his view that diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance for a "fair and lasting resolution" of the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

"To achieve this goal, utilising diplomatic channels at the highest level from every possible avenue is of great importance," Erdogan said.

"Türkiye's support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, security and territorial integrity is well known to all. We are also making every effort to protect the rights and interests of our Crimean Tatar compatriots," he added.

1606 GMT — Belgium announces more than $216M in additional military aid for Ukraine

Belgium announced $216.7 million (€200 million) in additional military aid for Ukraine.

"Belgium is stepping up with €200 million in ammunition aid, aligning with the initiative of Czech President Pavel," Foreign Minister Hajda Lahbib wrote X.

"Ukraine's fight for freedom is also about respecting our values and ensuring our security," she wrote and added that Belgium will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

1557 GMT — Russia claims capturing two settlements in Ukraine

Russia said it further advanced in the eastern Avdiivka district in Ukraine, claiming two more settlements had been captured over the past day.

Settlements of Pobieda and Stepove are now under Russian control, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.