WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico airport cancels flights as volcano ash disrupts travel
Popocatepetl volcano spews ash, impacting flights and raising concerns about potential ash fall in surrounding areas.
Mexico airport cancels flights as volcano ash disrupts travel
Popocatepetl volcano released a thick fumarole of ash that reached 2,000 meters. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 28, 2024

Ash spewing from the Popocatepetl volcano outside Mexico City on Tuesday led some airlines to cancel around two dozen flights in and out of the Latin American capital, authorities said.

The Mexico City International Airport said on social media that national and international operators have canceled 22 flights "due to airplane safety checks having found ashes."

The airport's arrivals and departures log, seen by AFP, showed cancellations and delays, though the causes weren't listed.

Authorities have warned ash is likely to fall in the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexic o, as well as in Mexico City, which lies some 55 miles (90 kilometers) from the volcano.

RelatedMexico's most active volcano keeps mountain town on edge
RECOMMENDED

Necessity to evacuate residents

Since Popocatepetl became active in December 1994, after six decades of quiet, ascents have been prohibited, a hostel for mountaineers was closed and access near the crater has been restricted.

It has seen increased activity ever since, and occasionally it has been necessary to evacuate residents of nearby rural communities.

Nerves were rattled when spewed ashes, gases and molten rock in May of last year.

Some 25 million people live within a 60-mile radius of the volcano, making it among the most dangerous in the world, though it has not had a massive eruption in more than a millennium.

RelatedSix volcanoes erupt worldwide in 24 hours
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan