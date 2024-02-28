WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria strike cripples services as workers protest inflation
Nationwide strikes are disrupting services in Nigeria as unions accuse the government of reneging on promises regarding wages and subsidies, intensifying opposition against current economic policies.
Nigeria strike cripples services as workers protest inflation
Gasoline prices have more than doubled and inflation has shot up as a result, reaching close to 30 percent last month./ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024

Nigeria's government employees and other union workers have begun a new nationwide strike that threatens to shut down key services while people are angry about soaring inflation and growing economic pain.

“We are hungry. There is nobody that doesn’t know this,” said Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, on Tuesday.

Since assuming office in Africa's most populous country last year, President Bola Tinubu has enacted policies that include doing away with fuel subsidies and unifying the country’s multiple exchange rates, leading to a devaluation of the Naira against the Dollar.

Gasoline prices have more than doubled and inflation has shot up as a result, reaching close to 30 percent last month, the highest in nearly three decades, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Others said the protest was the only way to get the government’s attention.

RelatedExplained: Nigeria’s decades-long violent farmer-herder crisis
RECOMMENDED

'Unmet promises'

“Things are getting out of hand,” said Christian Omeje, a shop owner in the capital, Abuja. “Prices keep soaring, the aid the government said it would dole out has not been provided.”

This is just the latest strike action. In October, government labour unions reached a deal with the government to end strikes in return for monthly stipends and subsidies to cushion the blow of the new policies. Still, the unrest continued.

Unions say the government has failed to deliver on promises that included a monthly wage increase of approximately $20 for all workers for six months and payments of approximately $15 for three months to millions of vulnerable households.

Most services appeared to continue Tuesday with a reduced workforce.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan