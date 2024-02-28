An improvised dormitory housing more than 70 migrants in a New York furniture store was discovered by firefighters, officials have said, underlining the city's ongoing struggle to provide resources for recent arrivals from abroad.

The business owner, a 47-year-old Senegalese man named Ebou Sarr who is a longtime resident of the city, said on Tuesday he had welcomed around 74 people - most of them also from Senegal - to stay in the space.

"Units discovered a dangerous living condition with approximately 40 beds on the ground floor and in the cellar," the New York City Fire Department told reporters.

Firefighters found the secret dwelling, located in the borough of Queens, late Monday after a neighbour complained about a jumble of electric bikes blocking a courtyard.

Such vehicles - which have spread in the city as workers adopt them to drive delivery routes - can pose a safety hazard when poorly maintained, thanks to battery fires which have already killed several people in New York in recent months.

'They needed help'