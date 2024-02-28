From a young age, Argentine Gustavo Calvet began expressing himself artistically through his diverse drawings and paintings, taking inspiration from films and music.

But it wasn't until several years later that the Buenos Aires resident's "foray" into the art world began to take shape.

Around a decade ago while still a Social Communications student in his early 20s, Calvet says an artist, Patricio Larrambebere, visited his university's art history department.

Larrambebere's talk and presentation underscored the influential role art could play in exploring sociopolitical issues. The event showcased a series of works exploring Argentina's decline during its 1990 neoliberal government.

Former president Carlos Menem's government introduced wholesale free-market reforms, privatising public utilities while pegging the Argentine peso to the US dollar. Foreign investment curbed inflation, increasing output, but it led to mass unemployment.

Calvet recalls how the tumultuous period in Argentine society drove the country's industry and factories to "extinction." The Latin American nation went on to experience its biggest debt default in history - as Argentines experienced “major hardships” with 5.2 million people sliding into poverty.

"That was a turning point for me," Calvet tells TRT World.

He says the experience helped to instil in him the role art could play in raising awareness of social issues, before going on to produce his first works.

Calvet’s first series of paintings explored neglected aspects of landscape and identity around his home of Moreno on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. His later work 'Interiormente' (Inwardly) included metaphysical and reflective elements, more in line with surrealism.

"Some of these works contained a social message such as class inequality (and) poverty generated by the capitalist system based on the repeated actions of governments at the mercy of the bourgeois class," Calvet says.

Today, he sees himself as an artist in the "bricolage" tradition, reliant on the resources available to him for his projects.

"I delve into different ways of expressing myself - it's a search essentially where the message (and) content matter more than the form or style," Calvet says.

Sometimes, he says, it involves exploring contradictory artistic styles, providing an emotional underpinning.

Calvet says it leads to a "more direct" message in his works.

For the last three years, he has also married his artwork to his activism, becoming a member of Social Workers' Movement (MST), a political party in Argentina.

Denouncing ‘genocide’

While MST has a footprint across Argentina, it also expresses its solidarity towards the Palestinians' fight against Israeli occupation.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel has launched an indiscriminate bombardment campaign and a ground invasion, killing around 30,000 Palestinians.

Amid the onslaught in the besieged enclave, Calvet says members like him stand "in full solidarity" with Palestinians in Gaza.

MST, alongside a range of organisations and social movements, has taken to the streets of Buenos Aires since October 7, 2023. They marched to Congress while displaying a large Palestinian flag to denounce the situation.

While underscoring the imperialistic nature of Zionism, Calvet believes it is not a war as much of the mainstream media seeks to portray it.

Instead, the artist calls it a "genocide of women and children.”

Last year, during Argentina's presidential elections, Calvet says much of Argentina has been influenced by the media's portrayal of events in Gaza and declarations by the far-right president, Javier Milei. Recently Argentina’s leader consolidated his position with recent trips to Israel and the US.

Calvet feels more broadly that the mainstream media narrative omits the reality of the long-standing Israeli "occupation."

"What's happening is a genocide and ethnic cleansing by the Zionist State of Israel, obviously supported by capitalist-imperialist world powers that endorse occupation and state terrorism," he says.

Calvet believes only alternative media spaces include the full weight of the onslaught in Gaza in their coverage.

In the besieged enclave, he describes the "remarkable work" and sacrifice of reporters on the ground amid the "barbarities" towards children that he says have not been seen since dark chapters in history, such as scenes from WW2.