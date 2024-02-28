WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly attack targets Chad intelligence office as election looms
The government blames the opposition and claims control, but the accused party denies involvement, casting doubt on the upcoming elections and adding to the country's political turmoil.
Deadly attack targets Chad intelligence office as election looms
Attack raises concerns about upcoming presidential election. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
February 28, 2024

An attack on the office of Chad's ANSE internal security agency in the capital N'Djamena has killed several people, the government has said.

Blaming the overnight assault on activists from the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), headed by Yaya Dillo, the government said on Wednesday that "the situation is now completely under control" and "the perpetrators of this act have been arrested or are being sought and will be prosecuted".

The attack came after a party member was arrested and accused of an "assassination attempt against the president of the supreme court", its aid.

Dillo is a fierce opponent of Chad's transitional president, his cousin Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno. He denounced the attack against the Supreme Court president as "staged".

RECOMMENDED

The ANSE attack comes a day after the announcement that Chad will hold a presidential election on May 6, which both Mahamat Deby Itno and Dillo intend to contest.

Mahamat Deby Itno took power in Chad after his father, Idriss Deby Itno, was killed while fighting rebels in 2021, after ruling the desert nation for three decades.

RelatedChad 'national dialogue' set to kick off after delays
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev