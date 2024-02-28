Türkiye has attracted over $700 million in early-stage technology investments in 2023, signaling a growing interest among international investors in the country’s burgeoning tech sector, according to the Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office.

There is an increasing desire among global investors to identify promising technology ventures in Türkiye that could potentially expand into neighbouring regions, said Burak Daglioglu, head of the office.

Highlighting the pivotal role played by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and European venture capital firm Truffle Capital, “This is very exciting for us. Truffle Capital is a well-known fund that invests in fintech in Europe. This is their first step into Türkiye,” he said.

Daglioglu emphasised that there is a growing recognition of Türkiye’s strength in the sphere of financial technologies.

“This is one of the areas we are trying to promote because Türkiye is very strong in this field,” he said.

Investors are especially comfortable working on this because we have competent entrepreneurs, qualified workforce, and a mature regulatory framework, which enables and supports their interest in financial technologies in Türkiye, he added.

Approximately 10 percent of all investments in Türkiye’s technology sector were directed towards fintech initiatives, according to Daglioglu.

The country saw a total of 325 transactions in early-stage technology investments in 2023, indicating a robust investor perception in the tech sphere, he said.

He said it is particularly important that international investors can access not only Türkiye’s domestic market but also new geographies accessible from the country.

“Roughly, the country attracted about $10.6 billion foreign direct investment in 2023,” he said.

“Of course, it was a year where investments contracted a bit due to the tightening monetary policies of central banks worldwide. Even in this situation, we expect to perform better than global figures, which will become clearer by May.”