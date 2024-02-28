On this day 27 years ago, Türkiye’s then-prime minister Necmettin Erbakan was forced to resign by the military in what came to be known as the ‘post-modern coup’.

The new laws that the military enforced had a profound impact on the nation’s political and social life, especially those targeting the conservative community, including women wearing the hijab.

Subsequently, on June 18, 1997, Erbakan was compelled to step down from the office.

Among those deeply affected were former Member of Parliament Dr Ravza Kavakci Kan and her two sisters, who, as hijab-wearing women, were forced to seek education abroad as a result of the hijab ban.

Now, nearly three decades later, Dr Kan reflects on her journey as a Turkish woman fighting for their rights.

Having served as a member of parliament twice, representing Istanbul in 2015 and 2018, she sees a transformed Türkiye - a nation no longer “an ineffective element in a formula” but a “game-changer” on the global stage.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Dr Ravza Kavakci Kan delves into the implications of the post-modern coup, the transformation of Türkiye’s democracy and the discrimination faced by women wearing hijab.

TRT World: Could you discuss the process leading up to February 28, the postmodern coup, and the subsequent few years? How was a hijabi woman’s political and social life during the postmodern coup era?

Ravza Kavakci Kan: The post-February 28 period wasn’t the first time women wearing the headscarf (hijab) faced discrimination. Yet, it reached a high point due to the ban on hijabs in various universities and departments.

(Before February 28) female students wearing hijab would try to transfer to institutions where they could continue their education, but it was never a guarantee.

But after the February 28 military takeover, “institutional discrimination” against hijabi women started.

(Institutional discrimination was) similar to the conditions imposed when slavery was abolished in the United States… African Americans were told they could vote if their grandfather had voted. (But) all their grandfathers were enslaved, so that they couldn’t (vote).

Türkiye was doing something similar, not outright barring students with hijab but making it practically impossible for them to enter universities.

This institutional discrimination affected Turkish women – who represent more than 50 percent of the society — their desire for education and career, as they were kept out of the workforce and educational opportunities.

It was a heartbreaking experience to see that (discrimination) in your own country. You had to fight so much for your rights to be treated as an equal citizen.

TRT World: How did you perceive Türkiye from a societal and sociopolitical standpoint when you left, and what kind of Türkiye did you find upon your return?

RKK: In the 1990s, when we watched the news, if our prime minister or president was in an international meeting and XYZ countries’ leaders and (they) said hello…just one hello would make the news for days. We would be so happy. It (Türkiye) was like an irrelevant state with no power.

Under President Erdogan’s leadership, we achieved a fully democratic country where the military’s role is at its place, protecting borders and citizens.

What kind of Türkiye do we have right now? We have a country that is no longer just an ineffective element in the formula. But we have a country that could actually be a game-changer and game-builder. We do have to recognise that this transition took place with President Erdogan and his leadership.

Seeing the change in Türkiye of that time and today’s Türkiye is wonderful.