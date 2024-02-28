A UN special rapporteur has expressed deep concern over the inhumane and degrading treatment meted out to Palestinian women and girls.

Speaking to Anadolu, Reem Alsalem described the situation on the ground in Gaza as "hell."

"We know that 30,000 estimated Palestinians have been killed, 70% of them are women and children. It's really unacceptable that this situation of an unfolding genocide is allowed to continue.

"Palestinian women and children have been subjected to these egregious crimes against humanity and war crimes. Because they are Palestinian but because they are women also," he said.

"We know of thousands of women that have been widowed. Two mothers are killed every hour. Countless children are orphaned, so they have become motherless and fatherless," he further said.

"Women that are menstruating are unable to get basic things like sanitary pads in total disregard for their dignity and specific needs as females.

"Pregnant women have to conclude their pregnancy in the midst of bombardment and lack of health care. Also, women that have to deliver despite a decimated health sector with no access to anaesthesia or minimal care," the UN official said.

Executions, detentions

He recalled last week's report addressing the suffering of Palestinian women and children as well as Palestinian civilians.

"Hate speech targeting them by Israeli officials and other members of Israeli society have dehumanised them and incited hatred against them with a view to justifying their killing," he added.

"We have received credible reports of Palestinian women being extrajudicially and summarily executed together with children and other family members.

"Also, of the arbitrary detention, disappearance and transfer of Palestinian women to places of detention in either the West Bank or Israel. That has included doctors, nurses, human rights defenders, also the possible forced transfer of children to Israel," Alsalem said.

He said they were aware of one incident where an infant was transferred to Israel.