TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two suspected Daesh terrorists captured in central Türkiye
Turkish security forces apprehend the suspects in simultaneous raids at two different addresses in the Kayseri province of Türkiye, seizing digital materials found at the suspects' residences.
Two suspected Daesh terrorists captured in central Türkiye
Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks from Daesh terror group. / Photo: AA / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2024

Two suspected Daesh terrorists have been detained in an operation in central Türkiye, according to security sources.

The provincial Gendarmerie Command teams in the Kayseri province launched an operation to nab suspects affiliated with the terror group, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two suspects were apprehended in simultaneous raids at two different addresses in the Develi district.

Digital materials were seized during the search conducted at the suspects' residences.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspect.

RelatedTurkish security forces detain several Daesh suspects in three provinces
RECOMMENDED

Terror activities of Daesh in Türkiye

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

RelatedTurkish police capture dozens of Daesh suspects
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev