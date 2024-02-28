The PUK's support of the PKK terrorist organisation is causing security challenges in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province, raising concerns among local residents.

The people of Sulaymaniyah express that the PUK's backing of PKK terrorists poses a significant threat not only to Iraq but also to neighbouring countries and the broader region

Jamal Abdullah, a local researcher and a writer, told Anadolu Agency that Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) is clear in its policies on the issue, “It won’t allow any armed group, which is a part of Iraq, to pose a threat to the neighbours.”

However, Abdullah criticised the PUK for not adhering to KRG regulations, asserting that the PUK's actions are not a part of KRG’s policies.

“PUK makes decisions in Sulaymaniyah, not the government,” he remarked, adding “This has created security, political and administrative chaos in Sulaymaniyah.”

“The PUK leader is ruling on his own without consulting the judiciary, the legislature and the executive,” he said.

“We cannot sacrifice our own interests to the PKK, which threatens our people within our borders,” he stressed.

“Investors cannot invest in Sulaymaniyah due to security issues because there is no political stability,” he underlined. “These reckless policies harm both the society and the government.”

PKK's presence in Sulaymaniyah