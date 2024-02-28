More than 120 individuals and groups have called for a United Nations probe into Israeli attacks on journalists in south Lebanon, where three were killed last year.

An appeal addressed to UN rights chief Volker Turk on Wednesday expressed concern over "the Israeli forces' apparent deliberate targeting of journalists and media workers in Lebanon."

An AFPinvestigation into strikes on October 13 that killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded six others, including AFP photographer Christina Assi critically and AFP video journalist Dylan Collins, pointed to a tank shell only used by the Israeli army in the border region.

On November 21, Farah Omar and Rabih Maamari from the Al Mayadeen channel were killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, the broadcaster and official media said.

The letter to Turk urged "an investigation to establish the facts and circumstances" around the attacks and for the findings to be published "with a view to holding those responsible accountable."

Signatories included the Committee to Protect Journalists, local and regional rights groups, Lebanese lawmakers and media outlets including Al Jazeera, as well as AFP's Collins and Assi.

A separate letter, sent to UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay, urged her office to "advocate for accountability for the apparent war crimes committed by Israel in south Lebanon."

'Deliberate attacks on civilians'