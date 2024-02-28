Many people across the world are feeling powerless as they witness the relentless horror of the Gaza war. Almost 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed or injured in the short time since 7 October 2023. Most are women and children.

Over 60 percent of civilian homes have been destroyed or damaged. Devastation has been wrought on hospitals, schools, water and food supplies, religious places, and infrastructure. Humanitarian supplies have been denied, spurring widespread starvation. Hospitals operate on children without anaesthetic. Around 85 percent of people have fled their homes.

Israel has not taken the level of care required by international law to protect civilians. An appeals court in The Netherlands recently banned Dutch exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel because it found "many indications that Israel has violated the humanitarian law of war in a not insignificant number of cases."

The court highlighted Israel’s prolific use of imprecise "dumb bombs"; deliberate, disproportionate and indiscriminate attacks; failures to warn civilians of attacks; and incriminating statements by Israeli soldiers.

Israel has rebuffed demands from even its closest ally, the United States, to respect international humanitarian law. It has not changed tactics since the International Court of Justice ordered it last month to take steps to avert a plausible genocide.

Indeed the humanitarian catastrophe has worsened, with relief supplies dwindling, starvation mounting, deaths rising, and a devastating offensive looming against the last civilian refuge in Rafah. Israel has also sought to discredit humanitarian organisations and the United Nations. It has shrugged off the global outcry for a ceasefire.

Like any country, Israel should not be above the law. Decades of impunity have encouraged Israel to believe it is untouchable. But the international community has the legal power and the practical tools to stop Israeli violations and to hold it accountable.

I recently spearheaded a call by 43 independent United Nations human rights experts for all countries to stop transferring weapons or ammunition to Israel for use in Gaza. We warned that such transfers would be likely to violate international law and may involve criminal complicity by foreign state officials in Israeli war crimes.

We also emphasised that arms transfers to Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups are prohibited, given they reportedly violated international humanitarian law on and since October 7.

Our call to ban arms exports has struck a chord with ordinary people worldwide, and has been viewed over a million times on social media. It has also circulated widely within the governments that allow arms transfers to Israel, prompting them to review their actions.

Many countries have already suspended arms transfers to Israel, including Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, as well as the Japanese company Itochu Corporation. The European Union has also discouraged arms exports to Israel. These are all welcome developments.

Sadly, a few countries are thwarting the enforcement of international law, despite often claiming they are committed to a "rules-based international order."