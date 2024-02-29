Thursday, February 29, 2024

1803 GMT — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres "condemns" the massacre in northern Gaza, in which at least 112 Palestinians were killed and some 760 wounded after Israeli shooting, his spokesperson has said.

Desperate for food, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza City flocked to an aid distribution point early Thursday, only to be met with lethal chaos including live fire by invading Israeli troops.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the events "need to be investigated."

An Israeli source has acknowledged that troops opened fire on the crowd, believing it "posed a threat."

Israel's extremist minister Itamar Ben-Gvir voiced support for invading Israeli soldiers, saying they operated "excellently".

"We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a mob that tried to harm them," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

1849 GMT — Algeria calls for urgent UN Security Council meeting after Gaza massacre

Algeria called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on recent developments in Gaza.

"Algeria requested an urgent closed meeting regarding the latest developments in Gaza," diplomatic sources from the North African country told Anadolu Agency.

"The meeting is set to take place Thursday evening at 4.00 pm New York time (2100GMT)," the sources added.

1826 GMT — UAE, Egypt begin humanitarian airdrop operation in northern Gaza

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt began an operation to airdrop humanitarian aid in northern Gaza to lessen the suffering of Palestinians and help them overcome challenging situations, according to a news report.

"The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' operation to airdrop humanitarian and relief aid by the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force in northern Gaza," according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"The operation aims to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people due to the war and help them overcome the difficult circumstances they are facing," it said.

1819 GMT — Biden talks with Qatar, Egypt leaders on Gaza ceasefire

US President Joe Biden spoke with the Qatari and Egyptian leaders on a deal for an "immediate and sustained" Gaza ceasefire of at least six weeks in exchange for the release of hostages, the White House said.

In separate calls with Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, Biden also discussed the "tragic and alarming" aid delivery incident in northern Gaza, it said in a statement.

1722 GMT — All wounded by Israeli fire at Al Nabulsi roundabout likely to die: Palestinian doctor

A Palestinian doctor said all of the Palestinians who were wounded in an Israeli army's shooting at the Al Nabulsi roundabout area, south of Gaza City, are likely to die from critical health conditions and severe wounds.

The nursing director at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza said most of the wounded who were taken to his hospital are in critical condition and most are "likely to get martyred."

"Most of the wounded cases of the Israeli shelling on Al Nabulsi roundabout area are in the upper parts of their bodies," he said.

1649 GMT — Extremists Israeli minister hails soldiers' killing of Palestinians

Israel's extremist National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has voiced support for Israeli soldiers after a shooting left more than 104 Palestinians dead as they were waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

"We must give complete support to our heroic fighters operating in Gaza, who acted excellently against a mob that tried to harm them," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

He reiterated his demand to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, claiming it poses threats to soldiers.

1647 GMT — Siege killing more people in Gaza than Israeli strikes, says UNRWA

More people are dying due to the siege of Gaza than are being killed by Israeli bombardment, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"This is a man-made disaster. People dying from bombs and strikes — even more now dying from consequences of the siege imposed on Gaza," UNRWA said in a statement.

The UN agency lamented the continued lack of a ceasefire to halt Israeli air and ground attacks in the Palestinian enclave despite repeated calls.

1647 GMT — Italy urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and called on Israel to protect the Palestinian population after troops opened fire at an aid convoy.

"The tragic deaths in Gaza demand an immediate ceasefire to facilitate more humanitarian aid, the release of hostages and the protection of civilians," he said on X.

"We strongly urge Israel to protect the people in Gaza and to rigorously ascertain facts and responsibilities."

1633 GMT —Israel killed over 25,000 women, children in Gaza: Pentagon

Israel has killed more than 25,000 Palestinian women and children since October 7, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"It's over 25,000," Austin told lawmakers when asked during a House Armed Services Committee hearing for the figure on women and children killed.

The United States has backed Israel since it responded to the unprecedented Hamas attack with a relentless assault on Gaza that the coastal territory's Health Ministry said has killed more than 30,000 people.

The number provided by Austin is within the same range and comes as Washington pushes for a ceasefire.

1625 GMT — Gaza ceasefire unlikely Monday, shootings to complicate talks: Biden

US President Joe Biden said a ceasefire in Gaza was now unlikely to happen by Monday, adding that a shooting incident at an aid point would likely complicate negotiations.

Biden said the United States was checking "competing versions" of the incident in which the health ministry in the Palestinian territory said Israeli troops shot dead 104 people.

Earlier this week Biden had predicted a deal was possible by Monday to implement a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in exchange for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian group.

1617 GMT — Two Israelis shot dead in West Bank attack: first responders

A gunman opened fire at a gas station in the occupied West Bank, killing two Israeli men, the army and medics said, the latest flash of unrest in the area as war rages in Gaza.

"We performed medical tests, but... in a short time we had to determine their death," the emergency response service Magen David Adom said of the shooting near the Eli settlement in the Palestinian territory.

1605 GMT — Israeli army source admits to opening fire on Palestinians

An Israeli military source admitted that the army opened fire on Palestinians waiting to receive humanitarian aid in Gaza, leaving many dead and injured.

The source, who preferred his name not mentioned, told Anadolu that the shooting took place near the "humanitarian corridor" that the army is establishing, south of Gaza City.

The deadly assault occurred when several Palestinians approached the Israeli force that was overseeing the entry of aid trucks into Gaza, posing danger to the soldiers, prompting them to open fire, according to the source, who said the shooting is under investigation by the army.

1534 GMT — UN relief chief 'appalled' after Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians

UN Humanitarian Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said he is "appalled" after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for an aid delivery in besieged Gaza.

"Even after close to five months of brutal hostilities, Gaza still has the ability to shock us," Griffiths said in a statement after more than 100 people were killed and over 700 others injured near Gaza City.

"I'm appalled at the reported killing and injury of hundreds of people during a transfer of aid supplies west of Gaza City today. This comes as the death toll across Gaza since October 7 hits the 30,000 mark. Life is draining out of Gaza at terrifying speed," he added.

1519 GMT — Biden must change course on Gaza policy, says former US congressman

US President Joe Biden has to "change course" on his policy on Israel's war in Gaza after more than 100,000 "uncommitted" votes in the Michigan Democratic primary, a former US congressman said.

"He can't just send political advisors here. He can't just send surrogates to represent him. He can't do really smart ads or beautiful television ads. He has to actually change policy. That's our goal today," said Andy Levin, a Democrat who represented Detroit in Congress in 2019-2023.

Levin spoke to Anadolu in Dearborn, a Detroit suburb with one of the US' largest Arab-American communities, and is part of the "uncommitted" campaign, which aims to send a message to Biden demanding a change to the administration's Gaza policy ahead of the November election.

1432 GMT —US falls short of condemning Israel's attack on Gaza aid queue

The United States has fallen short of condemning Israel's brutal opening of fire on Palestinians waiting to receive aid in Gaza which killed at least 104 people.

The White House said it is looking into reports of Israeli fire on Palestinians, describing it as a "serious incident."

"We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognise the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

"This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire."

1418 GMT — Aid groups appeal to EU to release urgent funds for UNRWA

Humanitarian aid groups appealed to the European Union to release tens of millions of euros in funding due to the main UN agency that delivers most aid to people in Gaza as the organisation teeters on the brink of financial collapse.

The European Commission, the EU's executive branch, was due to disburse 82 million euros ($89 million) to the UNRWA aid agency on February 29. UNRWA said that it still hadn't received the payment as of Thursday morning.

"This is a moment of reckoning for the EU as a humanitarian leader and a critical donor for this crisis," said Niamh Nic Carthaigh, from Plan International's EU Liaison Office.

"Any further cuts to UNRWA funding would be an effective death sentence for civilians trapped in Gaza and the region who rely on the agency for their survival," she said in a joint statement from 17 aid groups, including the International Rescue Committee, Save the Children and Oxfam.

1410 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry says Israel forces shoot dead 104 at aid point

Israeli forces shot dead 104 people when a crowd rushed towards aid trucks, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said, in one of the worst single incidents of a nearly five-month war.

More than 750 people were also hurt in the incident, the ministry said.

It came after aid agencies had intensified warnings over Gaza's humanitarian situation, with famine threatening particularly in Gaza's north.

1410 GMT — Russia's Lavrov urges Palestinians to reunite in face of tragedy in Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on the different Palestinian factions to reunite in face of the tragedy in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 30,000 people, and to achieve the ultimate goal — establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Palestinian political forces in Moscow, Lavrov said the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is because of the absence of a Palestinian state.

"Undoubtedly, the main priority is to stop the bloodshed ... the recurrence of large-scale confrontation and outbreaks of violence in the region will inevitably be repeated until, through joint efforts, we can eliminate the underlying cause of this long-term conflict. Namely, to solve the problem of creating a Palestinian state," he stressed.

1409 GMT — Jordan, Egypt condemn Israeli killing of Palestinian civilians awaiting aid

Jordan and Egypt strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza, leaving at least 104 dead and more than 700 others injured.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry stressed the kingdom's "firm denouncement and outright rejection of the ongoing targeting of Gaza civilians" by the Israeli army who were waiting for humanitarian aid.

The statement described the attack as a "clear violation of international law and international humanitarian law" that "comes amid the absence of an international position to stop this war and massacre that Israel is committing against Palestinians."

1349 GMT — Palestinian groups start reconciliation talks in Moscow

The Palestinian groups started a new round of national reconciliation talks in the Russian capital Moscow in the presence of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bassam Al Salhi, the secretary-general of the Palestinian People's Party, said Lavrov started his speech at the meeting by stressing Russia's support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state on the lands of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also cited Lavrov as confirming his country's continued efforts to have a ceasefire in Gaza.

1336 GMT — Israelis prevent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza amid fear of famine

A group of right-wing Israelis blocked the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza amid fears of a famine in the war-battered Palestinian enclave.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Israeli protesters shut the Kerem Shalom crossing and prevented aid trucks from crossing into Gaza.

A video shared on social media showed around 15 people waving the Israeli flag and carrying photos of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, while soldiers stood at the gate of the crossing near parked aid trucks.

1335 GMT — Blood of Gaza is on hands of US administration, Congress members: American Jewish activist

The blood of Gaza is on the hands of the US administration under President Joe Biden and members of Congress, according to an American Jewish activist and co-founder of the women-led peace group, CODEPINK.