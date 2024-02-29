Thursday, February 29, 2024

1610 GMT –– Ukraine said it had destroyed a record number of Russian planes in February, at a time when ground forces are under increased pressure in the east.

AFP news agency was unable to verify the claims and Russian authorities do not comment.

"Our sky defenders have achieved the greatest results in downing Russian jets since October 2022," the Ukrainian defence ministry said.

It said 10 SU-34, two Su-35 fighter jets and an A-50 aircraft had been shot down in February. The tally included three Su-34s downed overnight which were "launching guided missiles at our infantry positions in the east," ground forces commander Oleksandr Pavliuk said.

1459 GMT –– Greece mulls transferring 32 howitzers to Ukraine

Greece considers transferring to Ukraine 32 World War II-era howitzers, which are not in active use, local media reported.

The Greek parliament’s special standing committee on armament programs and contacts is expected to discuss the transfer of the M101A1 model 105mm howitzers, according to the In.gr news outlet.

It said that the Czech Republic would acquire the howitzers as part of an intergovernmental deal worth €1.95 million ($2.11 million) with Greece and then send it to Ukraine.

1418 GMT –– Ukraine troop deployment comments thought through: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said that all his comments on the war between Ukraine and Russia were carefully thought out, after he sparked an uproar by not ruling out sending Western troops.

Macron on Monday said that "everything that is necessary" must be done to ensure Russia's defeat after its invasion of Ukraine, alarming several European allies, including Germany.

"These are sufficiently serious issues; every one of the words that I say on this issue is weighed, thought through and measured," Macron told reporters. He declined to comment further.

1351 GMT –– European defence, foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine

European defence and foreign ministers will meet in Paris in the coming days to discuss further support for Ukraine and Moldova, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

He added that European states would discuss further concrete measures for Ukraine and how to defend countries being destabilised by Russia, notably Moldova.

1254 GMT –– Ukraine identified 511 war crime suspects, convicted 81

Ukraine has identified 511 people suspected of war crimes since Russia's February 2022 invasion and has already handed down 81 convictions, its prosecutor general said in Kiev.

Andriy Kostin was speaking at a war crimes conference alongside the chief prosecutors of Poland, Lithuania, Romania and the President of the EU justice arm, Eurojust.

At a press conference after their meeting, the prosecutors announced the signing of a two-year extension to the work of the Joint Investigation Team, an initiative by five European Union countries to probe war crimes in the conflict.

Russia has denied its troops committed war crimes, despite the conflict having killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. The JIT is conducting what Eurojust chief Ladislav Harman called the “biggest investigation of war crimes in history.”

1136 GMT –– Poland may ban Russian agricultural imports, says PM Tusk

Poland doesn't rule out introducing a ban on agricultural products from Russia, the prime minister said during a visit to Warsaw by his counterpart from Latvia, which has already implemented such a ban.

Like much of Europe, Poland has been gripped by protests in recent weeks as farmers demonstrate against European Union environmental regulations and what they say is unfair competition from Ukraine since the bloc waived duties on imports in 2022. However, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said agricultural products from Russia and Belarus were also causing market distortions.

"Latvia decided to implement an embargo on the import of (agricultural) products from Russia," Donald Tusk told a news conference. "We will analyse the case of Latvia, and I do not rule out that Poland will take an appropriate initiative."

0954 GMT — West creating 'real' risk of nuclear war: Putin

President Vladimir Putin warned the West that Russia had weapons that could strike within their territory and that their threats created a "real" risk of nuclear war.

"They should eventually realise that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. Everything that the West comes up with creates the real threat of a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons, and thus the destruction of civilisation," Putin said in his annual state of nation address.

0953 GMT — Russia says 'destroyed' Ukrainian commando landing in southern Ukraine

Russia said it had defeated an attempted landing by Ukrainian special forces on the Tendra Spit sandbar in the Black Sea held by Russian troops, killing "up to 25" Ukrainian personnel.

"Russian forces... destroyed a Ukrainian commando group.... trying to land on speedboats," the defence ministry said in its daily update.

It said that one Ukrainian serviceman had been taken prisoner in the operation and four boats captured, while a fifth vessel got away.

0939 GMT — Russia advancing across Ukraine: Putin

The Russian army has increased its combat capabilities and is "confidently" advancing across the frontline in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has said.