South Korea has said it was seeking its first talks with striking junior doctors, warning them to return to hospitals ahead of a looming deadline or risk legal action over work stoppages that have plunged hospitals into chaos.

Nearly 10,000 junior doctors, about 80 percent of the trainee workforce handed in their notice and walked off the job last week to protest government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions to cope with shortages and an ageing society.

Doctors say the plan would hurt the quality of service, and the Korean Medical Association (KMA) has slammed the government's "intimidation tactics".

Under South Korean law, doctors are prohibited from striking, and the government has threatened to arrest and suspend the medical licenses of medics who do not return to work by Thursday.

Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said he had contacted doctors involved in the strike seeking talks and hoped to meet them later Thursday, adding he was unsure "how many people will attend".

Doctors had begun trickling back to work in hospitals, Park said. "We have confirmed a downgrade in the walkouts for two days in a row," he told a press briefing.

But Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong told local media on Thursday that "a full-scale return has not yet materialised".

"As today is the last day (to) return, I implore them to do so for the patients," he said, adding medics who returned to work before the deadline expired would not be punished.

Cho said the government was committed to its reform plan, which would increase medical school admissions by 65 percent, citing shortages of health professionals and a looming demographic crisis.

The KMA has not commented on possible talks, but a social media account run by young doctors shared a screenshot of a text message from the government and said: "You must be joking".

-