Türkiye presents ambitious investment strategy in London summit
2024-2028 strategy aims to increase Türkiye's share in global international direct investment market to 1.5 percent, says head of Turkish Investment Office.
The cumulative international investments in Türkiye over the past two decades have surpassed an impressive $260 billion mark, says Burak Daglioglu. / Photo: AA / AA
February 29, 2024

Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office has presented Türkiye's "International Direct Investment Strategy: 2024-2028" to global investors during the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Summit 2024 in London.

Türkiye's stable economy and resilient structure position the country as an attractive destination for international investment, the head of the Investment Office, Burak Daglioglu, said at the event on Wednesday.

He emphasised Türkiye's role as a leading investment hub in its region, pointing to its strong economic performance over the past two decades.

Daglioglu also discussed the importance of international direct investments in fostering a thriving economic environment and outlined the structural reforms implemented by the Presidential Investment Office to facilitate the investment process in Türkiye.

"As the Presidential Investment Office, we are committed to disseminating Türkiye's vast opportunities to global investors. Today, in London, we had the privilege to engage with an esteemed audience, amplifying our investment diplomacy efforts," he said.

Steady economic growth

Underlining Türkiye's unparalleled success in attracting investments, Daglioglu revealed that over 700 international companies are currently operating in technoparks and R&D centres, with more than 80,000 international companies providing diverse services across various sectors.

The cumulative international investments in Türkiye over the past two decades have surpassed an impressive $260 billion mark, he underlined.

Looking ahead, Daglioglu unveiled the forthcoming “International Direct Investment Strategy: 2024-2028,” which aims to propel Türkiye's share in the global international direct investment market to 1.5 percent, a significant leap from the current 1 percent share.

In his address, Daglioglu underscored Türkiye's steady economic growth over the past two decades, emphasising its pivotal role as a hub for international investment in the region.

With a focus on fostering a conducive environment for foreign investors, he explained the Presidential Investment Office's initiatives and structural reforms aimed at facilitating international investment in Türkiye.

