Indiscriminate violence in Haiti is escalating — especially in the capital and surrounding region — with armed gangs carrying out killings and acts of sexual violence, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation has said.

On Wednesday, Ulrika Richardson told UN reporters in a virtual press conference from the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, that “ the level of violence that people are exposed to is inhuman.”

In her many years working for the United Nations, Richardson said, “I’ve seen things here that I’ve never seen in my life,” that go beyond “your worst nightmare.”

It’s the suffering and pain that men, women and children are subjected to, she said, pointing to a 50 percent increase in sexual violence between 2022 and 2023, and the 314,000 Haitians who have now fled their homes to escape the violence, many living on the streets and in schools, and in need of humanitarian aid.

Richardson said 5.5 million Haitians are in need of assistance, including 4.4 million — about 40 percent of the population — facing “huge food insecurity.”

The UN just launched its humanitarian appeal for this year and is seeking $674 million, with about half the money earmarked for food.

Even though needs are higher this year, Richardson said the appeal is lower than the $720 million appeal for 2023, which was only 34 percent funded.

She explained that the UN political mission in Haiti has “tried to be much more targeted,” and has seen that UN cooperation with local organisations has worked and is now looking at how it can better rely on those organisations.