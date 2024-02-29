Severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the state of Acre in northwestern Brazil has forced 11,000 people to evacuate.

Speaking to reporters, the state’s civil defence coordinator, Coronel Carlos Batista, said a state of emergency has been declared in some towns.

In anticipation of possible river overflow, evacuation orders were issued for 11,000 people, he added.

Batista noted that the heavy rains and floods have affected 17 towns, with civil defence teams conducting search and rescue operations in these areas.