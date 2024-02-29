CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Heavy rainfall forces thousands to evacuate in Brazil's northwest
Heavy rains trigger a flood emergency in 17 Brazilian towns with 11,000 forced to evacuate as civil defence teams undertake critical rescue operations.
Heavy rainfall forces thousands to evacuate in Brazil's northwest
In anticipation of possible river overflow, evacuation orders were issued for 11,000 people. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
February 29, 2024

Severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall in the state of Acre in northwestern Brazil has forced 11,000 people to evacuate.

Speaking to reporters, the state’s civil defence coordinator, Coronel Carlos Batista, said a state of emergency has been declared in some towns.

In anticipation of possible river overflow, evacuation orders were issued for 11,000 people, he added.

Batista noted that the heavy rains and floods have affected 17 towns, with civil defence teams conducting search and rescue operations in these areas.

RECOMMENDED

Acre Governor Gladson Cameli called on the central government for assistance.

"I thank the central government, which has announced its readiness to help. I have spoken with mayors and we are trying to identify urgent needs."

Last year, severe rainfall in Acre resulted in casualties and property damage.

RelatedBrazil cyclone death toll reaches 36, many still stranded
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms