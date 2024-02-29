WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fatal collision claims over dozen lives in Honduras, with many injured
All 17 people killed and 14 injured in the bus collision were Hondurans travelling in a small bus.
Fatal collision claims over dozen lives in Honduras, with many injured
President Xiomara Castro offers condolences after the fatal bus crash.  / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024

Two buses collided head-on Wednesday in a village in western Honduras, and 17 people were killed and 14 others injured, four of them seriously, authorities have said.

Officials said witnesses in La Montanita reported the two buses were travelling at a moderate speed when the accident happened.

A large bus carried only its driver and an assistant as they returned from the Agua Caliente customs post on the border with Guatemala after dropping off a group of migrants, authorities said. A smaller bus was travelling in the opposite direction and was full of passengers.

“All the injured and deceased were travelling in the small bus and are Hondurans. The large bus was empty,” Alexia Mejia, spokeswoman for the 911 emergency system in western Honduras, told The Associated Press.

The injured were taken to Western Regional Hospital, and officials said the four with severe injuries would be taken by helicopter to a hospital in the city of San Pedro Sula.

RelatedHonduras and Guatemala stop migrants after Trump threats
RECOMMENDED

Honduras accidents

Road accidents are the second cause of death in Honduras after murders, according to official figures.

President Xiomara Castro said on X she had learnt of the crash "with deep consternation and pain," and offered condolences to the next of kin of those who died.

"I have instructed the relevant teams and institutions to provide all the necessary support at this difficult time," she added.

Thousands of migrants cross through Honduras every day from South America on the long road to the United States in search of a better life.

In October last year, four migrants died when a bus crashed into a ravine in the same region.

SOURCE:AP, AFP
Explore
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms