Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has threatened to launch the process of formally freezing cooperation with the Russia-led military bloc Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Speaking at the Armenian parliament in the capital Yerevan, Pashinyan said on Wednesday that in practice Yerevan has already suspended participation in the organisation.

"The freezing of relations with the CSTO means that Armenia does not have a permanent representative to the CSTO and does not participate in high-level and top-level events," he said.

Pashinyan accused the CSTO members of not fulfilling their obligation under the treaty, referring to the organisation's non-interference in the conflict in Karabakh.

In 2021, Armenia asked the CSTO to prevent Azerbaijan from liberating its internationally recognised territory of Karabakh.

However, Yerevan received a refusal because according to the CSTO charter, the member states come to defend each other in case of aggression, and in the case of Karabakh, there was no aggression against Armenia.

Pashinyan insisted that the bloc had to "demonstrate the relevant position regarding Armenia's security."

"If we have de facto (in practice) frozen our activities now, then if the issues are not resolved, we will do it de jure (formally)," Pashinyan said.