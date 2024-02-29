WORLD
3 MIN READ
Former home builder turns gravedigger as Israel carpet bombs Gaza
As Gaza's death toll climbs, displaced builder Ibrahim Ahmed faces a heartbreaking shift from construction to the sombre task of grave preparation.
Former home builder turns gravedigger as Israel carpet bombs Gaza
Israel has pounded Gaza with an air and ground assault that has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory./Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 29, 2024

The mounting death toll from Israel's military offensive on Gaza is a concrete, daily reality for Ibrahim Ahmed, instead of building houses as he did before the war, he digs graves.

Displaced from his home, like most of Gaza's population of 2.3 million, Ahmed spends his days at Tal Al-Sultan cemetery in the Rafah area, preparing rows of graves in the sandy terrain and marking them with cement blocks for lack of gravestones.

"As a human being who has feelings, it feels heavy to go from building villas and apartments, which I love, to building graves," said Ahmed.

"My job was difficult, yes, but I'd go home with a sense of achievement. I made new things, every day a different building, a different decor. I went home in a good mood."

Now, every day brings dead bodies and processions of bereaved relatives.

RelatedPalestine Poster Project: An art form that fact-checks distorted history

Different people, same suffering

RECOMMENDED

"I see different people but with the same faces, with the same suffering. It's depressing," said Ahmed.

"We have two mass graves here, nearly 80 martyrs over here, and 100 more martyrs over there."

Israel has pounded Gaza with an air and ground assault that has laid waste to much of the Palestinian territory. The Gaza-based health ministry said on Thursday the death toll had passed 30,000.

"The number keeps increasing. I wish I could stop doing this work," said Ahmed.

With the certainty that more bodies will arrive, Ahmed and other volunteers have been preparing empty graves in long rows in advance.

"I wish this war would end so that we don't have to build graves anymore, but instead build this country, rebuild it," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace