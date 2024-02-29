A leading opponent of Chad's ruling junta Yaya Dillo Djerou has been killed in an army assault on his party headquarters, a government spokesperson told AFP news agency.

Dillo died on Wednesday "where he had retreated, at the headquarters of his party. He didn't want to surrender and fired on law enforcement," Abderaman Koulamallah, who is also communications minister, said.

The prosecutor general earlier spoke of "dead including Yaya Dillo" on Thursday without detailing the circumstances.

Related Deadly attack targets Chad intelligence office as election looms

Dillo, who led the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), was accused of having led an attack against the offices of the internal security agency overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

It came after the arrest of a PSF member accused of an "assassination attempt against the president of the Supreme Court".