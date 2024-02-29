Israel's planned ground assault on Rafah in Gaza would contravene the orders issued by the United Nation's highest court, the UN human rights chief has said.

"I fail to see how such an operation could be consistent with the binding provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice," Volker Turk told the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

On January 26, the International Court of Justice in The Hague — while stopping short of ordering an immediate halt to the war in Gaza — said Israel must "prevent the commission of all acts within the scope" of the Genocide Convention.

The ICJ said Israel must facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory, under relentless bombardment and siege since an attack in Israel by Hamas on October 7.

"The prospect of an Israeli ground assault on Rafah would take the nightmare being inflicted on people in Gaza into a new dimension," said Turk.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the army will launch a ground invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza — where an estimated 1.4 million Palestinian civilians have sought refuge.

Related What’s the situation in Rafah and what’ll happen if Israel invades?

'Are these Hamas combatants'

Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's ambassador in Geneva, told the Human Rights Council it was an "echo chamber where the human rights of Israelis and Jews mean nothing".