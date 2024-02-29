TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, an indispensable part of negotiation tables — defence minister
Turkish defence minister highlights Türkiye's strategic importance as Ankara becomes a pivotal part of security architecture in critical regions while visiting Turkish troops in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in Sarajevo.
Türkiye, an indispensable part of negotiation tables — defence minister
During his two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guler engaged in discussions with EUFOR Commander Major General Laszlo Sticz and NATO Sarajevo Commander Brigadier General Pamela McGaha. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
February 29, 2024

Türkiye stands as a beacon of peace, trust, and stability in its region, Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

During a visit to Turkish troops participating in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in Sarajevo, Guler emphasised Thursday Türkiye's strategic importance in regional and global affairs, citing recent advancements in military and diplomatic realms.

"With the strategic foresight of our president, Türkiye has begun to assume a playmaking role in its region and the world, further strengthening its international position," Guler said, adding:

"Türkiye has become an indispensable part of negotiation tables and security architecture with its solution proposals in the critical regions and geographies and its contributions to peace and stability."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedSerbia, Türkiye to improve ties, continue talks for Kosovo: President Vucic

Expressing Türkiye's commitment to maintaining peace, security, and stability in the Balkans, Guler said, "We are in close cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina, with whom we have deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood and which is one of our important partners in the Balkans."

During his two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Guler engaged in discussions with EUFOR Commander Major General Laszlo Sticz and NATO Sarajevo Commander Brigadier General Pamela McGaha.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace