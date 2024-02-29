Dissent is central to American history. Indeed, the United States itself is a product of dissent. Colonists protesting against Parliament’s taxation policies in the 18th century moved from petitions to boycotts to demonstrations to property destruction to outright rebellion against the Crown.

After independence was won, the right to dissent was considered so important that the framers of the Constitution inscribed it into the First Amendment.

Throughout the subsequent history of the nation, Americans have protested for every cause imaginable - the abolition of slavery, workers’ rights to organise, women’s suffrage, civil rights for Black Americans, and equal rights for Latinos, Native Americans and LGBTQ+ individuals.

Every war in American history has had its protesters, from the Revolution to the Vietnam War, from the Civil War to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Throughout all these movements, dissenters have employed a wide variety of means to protest for their cause. Writing letters to the press, signing petitions to lawmakers, giving speeches, organising teach-ins, participating in demonstrations, designing posters, staging political dramas in theatres and on the streets, and singing songs of protest.

If their voices are not heard, protesters engage in acts of civil disobedience or defiantly break laws they consider unjust or they might go further and engage in property destruction, riots, looting, flagrant acts of violence, and in some cases taking up arms.

From the Boston Tea Party to the Earth Liberation Front’s destruction of a ski lodge, from Shays’ Rebellion in 1786 to John Brown’s raid on Harpers Ferry in 1859.

From Nat Turner’s Rebellion in 1831 to the torching of a police station in Minneapolis in 2020 during the George Floyd protests.

Many activists have exposed themselves to bodily harm during protests or political action campaigns. One thinks of civil rights volunteers on the Freedom Rides in 1961 or those risking their lives in Mississippi during Freedom Summer in 1964.

There have been times when dissenters around the world have put their lives on the line by engaging in hunger strikes—Alice Paul in 1917, Mahatma Gandhi repeatedly from the 1920s-40s, Cesar Chavez in 1968, Holger Meins in 1974, Bobby Sands in 1981.

Seldom, however, have dissenters expressed their outrage against injustice by deliberately committing suicide, especially through such unbearably painful means as Aaron Bushnell’s self-immolation on February 25, protesting Israel’s war against Hamas, which he perceived as a war on Gaza.

Self-immolation is perhaps the most attention-grabbing protest a dissenter can perform, and it has a rich history.

One of the most indelible images of modern protest was the self-immolation of Mahayana Buddhist monk Thích Quang Dúc on June 11, 1963. Thích Quang Dúc, and a procession of fellow monks, marched down a busy street in Saigon. Thích Quang Dúc sat down in the lotus position and began meditating. Monks chanted Buddhist chants while one of them poured gasoline over him and lit a match.

Thích Quang Dúc was instantly transformed into a pillar of fire, but he did not move or react to the flames until his body toppled over. Photographs and newsreel footage of the event shocked people around the world, especially Americans, many of whom were not even aware of what was happening in Vietnam.