"The entire world must realise that the atrocity in Gaza is about to become a global catastrophe with repercussions far beyond the region," the Turkish foreign ministry has said.

In response to Israel's recent assault on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in Al Nabulsi roundabout area, the foreign ministry on Thursday called on all those with influence over the Israeli government to stop the ongoing violence in Palestine's Gaza.

"The fact that Israel, which has been using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, is now targeting innocent civilians who are seeking life-saving aid is evidence of Israel's intention to destroy the entire Palestinian population," the ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting the global implications of the ongoing atrocity in Gaza, the Turkish Foreign Ministry warned that the situation could escalate into a global catastrophe with repercussions reaching far beyond the region.

"Israel must end its military operation in Gaza immediately. But the Israeli government does not have the common sense or the conscience to take this decision," it added.

The Turkish government's call on all those with influence over the Israeli government comes amidst growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Desperate for food, thousands of Palestinians in Gaza City flocked to an aid distribution point early Thursday, only to be met with lethal chaos including live fire by Israeli troops.

An Israeli source has acknowledged that troops opened fire on the crowd, believing it "posed a threat," but a spokesperson for the prime minister's office also said that many people had been run over by the aid trucks.