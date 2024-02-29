WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Senate defeats bid to stop F-16 fighter jet sale to Türkiye
Senators dismiss Republican Rand Paul's resolution with a 79 to 13 vote.
US Senate defeats bid to stop F-16 fighter jet sale to Türkiye
Ankara and Washington have negotiated the sale of 40 new F-16 jets and 79 modernisation kits.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 29, 2024

The US Senate has soundly defeated an effort to stop the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernisation kits to Türkiye, which President Joe Biden's administration approved after Ankara approved Sweden's joining the NATO alliance.

The final tally was 79 to 13 against a resolution of disapproval introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul on Thursday.

On January 27, the US State Department approved the pending sale of F-16 aircraft and modernisation kits to Türkiye after Ankara greenlighted Sweden's NATO membership.

Türkiye, in October 2021, requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 modernisation kits from the US to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

RECOMMENDED

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is focused on the F-16 warplanes rather than F-35 jets.

"We discussed with US senators the steps we will take on the F-16s," he said, referring to a recent visit to Türkiye by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy.

The president also said the Turkish government, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, is continuing talks with their US counterparts on the warplanes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace