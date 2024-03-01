Joe Biden and Donald Trump have traded blame for America's immigration crisis as they made duelling visits to the US-Mexican border, putting the hot-button issue at the heart of their race for the White House in November.

In near-simultaneous speeches in Texas, Republican former president Trump called the record numbers of border crossings on Thursday a "Joe Biden invasion" — while the Democratic incumbent urged his rival to stop "playing politics" with proposed migration reforms.

The split-screen moment highlighted what could be a make-or-break issue in the presidential election less than eight months away, with polls showing most voters blame Biden for the unprecedented number of illegal entries.

Hoping his long history of anti-immigration rhetoric can deliver an extraordinary White House comeback, 77-year-old Trump painted a dark picture of Americans "kidnapped", "raped" and "savagely murdered" by migrants.

"Joe Biden is responsible for this invasion," Trump raged during his speech in Eagle Pass, Texas, speaking alongside the state's hardline Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

The choice of Eagle Pass was symbolic, as Abbott has taken military control of an area there along the Rio Grande river that marks the border, sparking a standoff with the US federal government.

'Playing politics'