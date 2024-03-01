Friday, March 1, 2024

1821 GMT — Israeli officials will be brought to justice "sooner or later" for their crimes in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, Türkiye has said.

"We are closely following the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice," Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said in a statement.

"We are convinced that sooner or later all members of the Israeli government will be brought to justice for the crimes they are committing in Gaza," he said.

"The Israeli government must put an end to the indiscriminate, systematic and deliberate massacre of Gazans," Keceli added.

1919 GMT — Biden approves military air drops of aid into Gaza

President Joe Biden said the United States would start to deliver relief supplies from the air into Gaza, where residents are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicine.

"We're going to join with our friends in providing air drops," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The president announced the move after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured, according to Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, on Thursday when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy.

1845 GMT — UK calls for 'urgent investigation' into Israeli killing of civilians

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron called for an urgent investigation into the Israeli killing of civilians awaiting aid in Gaza.

"The deaths of people in Gaza waiting for an aid convoy yesterday were horrific. There must be an urgent investigation and accountability. This must not happen again," Cameron said in a statement.

He highlighted a stark decrease in the number of aid convoys, revealing that in February, only half the usual number of trucks crossed into Gaza compared to January. This is "simply unacceptable," he said.

1833 GMT — Dozens of Democrats back 'temporary pause' in Gaza in letter to Biden

Twenty-nine Democratic lawmakers penned a letter to US President Joe Biden, advocating for a "temporary pause" in Gaza hostilities to facilitate hostage release.

"A temporary pause in fighting will not only help release the hostages and give desperately needed relief to the millions of civilians displaced by this war, it can also open a path to permanently ending the conflict," Congressmen Brad Schneider and Jimmy Panetta, joined by 27 other representatives, wrote in the letter.

Pausing the fighting and enabling sufficient delivery of food, water, medicine and other essential supplies will create a space for people to eventually return to their home communities, turning attention to recovery in the region, the letter noted.

1804 GMT — North Macedonia 'appalled' by Israeli attack on Palestinian civilians

North Macedonia's Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said he is "appalled" by Israel's killing of more than 100 Palestinian civilians awaiting aid in Gaza.

"Such an act represents a serious breach of international humanitarian law," Osmani said on X.

He also called for the "protection of civilians and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid" to Gaza.

1722 GMT — Gaza officials report four more child malnutrition deaths

Four more children have died of "malnutrition and dehydration" in Gaza, the Health Ministry in the enclave said, the latest such reported deaths as famine warnings mount.

The deaths occurred at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement, noting that the number of child "malnutrition and dehydration" deaths now totalled 10.

Earlier Friday, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA told reporters that "if something doesn't change, a famine is almost inevitable" in Gaza.

"Once a famine is declared, it is too late for too many people," said the spokesman, Jens Laerke.

1658 GMT — Poland joins countries expressing concern over Gaza

Poland joined the chorus of countries expressing concern over the situation in Gaza, amid the growing international criticism.

"We advocate for the protection of civilians. Humanitarian aid must enter and be distributed without hindrance," the Polish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Unlike most countries, Poland refrained from explicitly calling for an immediate ceasefire. Instead, the ministry said, "Immediate action is needed to implement a humanitarian pause, secure release of hostages, and wider distribution of aid."

1634 GMT — Austria urges swift, impartial probe into Israeli killings

Austria urged a "swift and impartial" probe into the killings of civilians waiting for food by Israeli forces.

"Deeply horrified by images from Gaza. We urge a swift and impartial investigation by Israel," said the Austrian Foreign Minister on X.

Noting that civilian life must be protected in line with international law, the ministry added, "We urgently call for humanitarian pauses in order to get aid in and hostages out of Gaza."

1632 GMT — Gaza Contact Group continues to apply pressure on Israel: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Gaza Contact Group has been trying to apply pressure on Israel and the nations that back its attacks on Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in five months.

"We are constantly trying to exert pressure on Israel and the countries supporting its brutal attacks," Fidan said in his opening remarks at the Gaza Contact Group panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry participated in the panel hosted by the Fidan.

1630 GMT — Seven hostages killed in Israeli bombardment: Hamas

Seven hostages who have been held in Gaza were killed as a result of the Israeli military's bombardment of the enclave, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for Hamas's armed wing Qassam brigades said.

It was not immediately clear when the seven died.

The Qassam brigades confirmed that the number of hostages killed due to Israel's military attacks in Gaza has now exceeded 70 captives, Abu Ubaida added in a statement on Telegram.

1600 GMT —Gunfire caused 80% of wounds in aid convoy attack: Gaza doctor

The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said that more than 80% had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there had been heavy shooting by Israeli troops.

At least 112 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured Thursday, according to health officials, when witnesses said nearby Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy.

Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a stampede linked to the chaos and that its troops fired at some in the crowd who they believed moved toward them in a threatening way.

Dr Mohammed Salha, the acting director of Al Awda Hospital, told The Associated Press that 176 wounded were brought to the facility, of whom 142 had suffered gunshot wounds. The other 34 showed injuries from a stampede.

1553 GMT — Palestinian foreign minister warns of 'continuation of genocide' in Gaza

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki warned of the "continuation of genocide" in Gaza if a ceasefire agreement is not reached within the next two-three weeks.

"If we are not able in the next two to three weeks to reach a ceasefire then it means we will see another round of hostilities, attack against Rafah, another massacre, and continuation of genocide," Al Maliki said on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu wants to drive people completely out of Gaza, and not only to leave Gaza uninhabitable," he added.

1547 GMT — South Africa condemns Israel's attack on Palestinian civilians awaiting aid

South Africa condemned the Israeli killings of more than 100 Palestinians who were shot while waiting for life-saving humanitarian aid in Gaza.

More than 700 others were injured during Thursday's attack.

"This latest atrocity is another breach of international law and in breach of the binding pro visional orders of the Internal Court of Justice (ICJ)," South Africa's Foreign Ministry said.

1450 GMT — Belgium to airdrop food aid on Gaza as human suffering Gaza 'unmatched'

Belgium reiterated the need of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, where death toll from Israeli attacks has topped 30,000.

"Humanitarian access to Gaza is insufficient. Together with Jordan, we're planning a humanitarian airdrop with food and essential goods," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said on X after speaking to his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on the phone.​​​​​​​

Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder also stated on X that the defence ministry would undertake the operation, mentioning that a reconnaissance team is already in Jordan for practical preparations.

1425 GMT — Denmark opens asylum for Palestinians in Gaza

Denmark announced that it will consider asylum applications from Palestinians in Gaza due to Israel's ongoing onslaught and violence, which poses a risk of abuse in violation of Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights states that subjection to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is in breach of human rights.

That justifies granting asylum to applicants from war-battered city of Gaza under Denmark's immigration laws, it said.

1330 GMT —Gaza testament to collapse of current global order: Erdogan

The Gaza crisis is a testament to the collapse of the current global order, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, further pointing to conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Ukraine.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Erdogan said the current century has been turning into an era of crises as the rules-based international order has lost meaning, becoming "no more than a slogan."

"The current international system, devoid of fundamental concepts such as solidarity, justice and trust, cannot fulfill even its minimum responsibilities," he added in his speech at the event, held on Türkiye's southern Mediterranean coast.

1312 GMT — Gaza health system in Gaza 'more than on its knees': WHO

People in Gaza are risking their lives to find food, water and other supplies such is the level of hunger and despair amid the unrelenting Israeli assault, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

"The system in Gaza is on its knees, it's more than on its knees," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva.

"All the lifelines in Gaza have more or less been cut." Lindmeier said this had created a "desperate situation," as seen on Thursday, when more than 100 people seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza were killed by the Israeli army.

1307 GMT — Israeli far-right groups march on Gaza demanding 'settlement construction'

Israeli far-right groups marched to the Gaza border demanding the establishment of illegal Jewish settlements in the territory, where 2.3 million Palestinians live, and where the Israeli army is continuing its ground occupation.

A dozens-strong group of far-right settlers gathered in the city of Sderot, the closest point to Gaza.

The group formed a convoy with their vehicles and arrived near the Erez border crossing between Gaza and Israel. The far-right group carried orange ribbons, a symbol of the return to Gush Katif, the largest illegal Jewish settlement in Gaza, from which Israel withdrew in 2005.

1252 GMT — Ceasefire reached before Ramadan 'imperative': Egypt

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed that a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian resistance factions should be reached before the holy month of Ramadan.

"It is imperative to reach a ceasefire before Ramadan for the safety of the Palestinian people," the minister told Anadolu during his first participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

He stressed that "it would be unacceptable that military activities continue" during the holy month of Ramadan due to "the impact it will have not only on the civilian Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank but generally."

1245 GMT — EU to release $54M for UN agency for Palestinian refugees next week

The European Commission announced that it will "proceed to paying" €50 million ($54.1 million) to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) next week.