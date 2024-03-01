Israeli troops in the northern part of besieged Gaza have opened fire on starving Palestinians scrambling for food aid, killing more than 112 civilians and wounding 760, sparking global condemnations with Palestinian envoy to the UN saying dozens of the victims were "shot in the head."

Here are some of the initial reactions to the carnage:

Türkiye condemns 'crime against humanity'

Türkiye accused Israel of committing "another crime against humanity" and condemning Gazans to "famine" as civilians scavenge for dwindling supplies of food.

"The fact that Israel... this time targets innocent civilians in a queue for humanitarian aid, is evidence that [Israel] aims consciously and collectively to destroy the Palestinian people", the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

US 'pressing for answers'

US President Joe Biden has said the incident would complicate delicate ceasefire negotiations in the almost five-month-old war, with the White House calling the deaths "tremendously alarming".

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters the United States was "urgently seeking additional information on exactly what took place".

Washington will be monitoring an upcoming investigation closely and "pressing for answers", he said.

UN appalled by tragic human toll

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the incident and was "appalled by the tragic human toll of the conflict", his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The desperate civilians in Gaza need urgent help, including those in the besieged north where the United Nations has not been able to deliver aid in more than a week," Dujarric said.

Iran and OIC condemn 'heinous massacre'

Iran and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued separate statements condemning Israel's firing on civilians awaiting humanitarian aid in Gaza, killing dozens.

"More than 100 Palestinian citizens who were waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid on Al-Rashid Street in Gaza were martyred, more than 800 people were injured due to the barbaric attack by the Zionist Regime," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on X.

"The wound of Gaza will not be erased from the memory of the free people of the world, and the shame of supporting and remaining silent towards the mass killing and genocide of Palestinians by the criminal Zionist regime will be evident on the foreheads of the false champions of #HumanRights in the #UnitedStates and #Europe," Kanaaini added.

In a statement, the OIC said it "condemns in the strongest terms the continued massacres and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army, the latest of which was the heinous massacre against Palestinian citizens who were waiting for aid trucks at the Nabulsi roundabout near Al-Rashid Street in Gaza City, which led to the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of them."

France says killings 'unjustifiable'

France's Foreign Ministry said "the fire by Israeli soldiers against civilians trying to access food is unjustifiable".

The "tragic event" came as an "increasing and unbearable number of Palestinian civilians" were suffering from hunger and disease, it added, saying Israel must abide by international law and protect aid deliveries to civilians.

Writing on the social media platform X that Palestinian "civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers", French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "strongest condemnation" of the killings.

Palestine says victims shot in head

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN has accused Israel of "deliberately and systematically" targeting a humanitarian convoy, saying according to his information, dozens of the 112 Palestinians killed were shot in the head.

Riyad Mansour told reporters ahead of a closed emergency meeting of the UN Security Council afternoon that according to his information, every few days, trucks with humanitarian supplies, including flour, sugar and other basic necessities, travelled to the same place in northern Gaza to give desperately needed help to Palestinians in need.

He said the trucks did the same thing earlier on Thursday, and thousands of Palestinians were there.

"And then all of a sudden, the Israel army started firing at them and shooting, and according to the information that we have, dozens of them have bullets in their heads," he said. "It's not like, you know, firing in the sky to restrain people if there was confusion and chaos," Mansour said.

"It was intentionally targeting and killing, and the number that we have now is 112 have been killed, and the number is increasing, and 750 injured, and possibly the number would be increasing."