Friday, March 1, 2024

1714 GMT –– Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security deal with Ukraine in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and said the Netherlands would help fund the supply of 800,000 artillery shells to hold back Russian forces.

Rutte met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a surprise visit to Kharkiv, just 40 km (26 miles) from the Russian border, and became the seventh Western leader to sign a 10-year security agreement with Ukraine in the last two months.

"The Netherlands will contribute to the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase 800,000 artillery shells," he told a news conference, saying they would arrive within weeks.

Ukraine is critically short of artillery rounds as its troops try to hold back Russian forces who are again on the offensive in the east, two years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

1654 GMT –– Biden, Italy's Meloni to hold talks on Ukraine

President Joe Biden is hosting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni for talks at the White House as the Democratic US leader struggles to persuade House Republicans to pass legislation that would replenish aid to Ukraine and as both leaders face political headwinds at home.

Biden has sought to assure European leaders that the US remains behind Ukraine even as he's been unable to win passage of a supplemental foreign aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine in addition to $35 billion for Israel and Taiwan. The legislation has passed the Senate, but Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put it up for a vote in the House.

Ahead of Meloni's visit, White House officials said they don't have good answers for allies about finding an end to the impasse with House Republicans and reopening the American spigot of aid to Kiev that's badly needed as Ukraine tries to fend off Russia's invasion.

"It's obviously having a demonstrable impact not just on our national security but the security of allies and partners around the world," White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton said.

1634 GMT –– Germany’s Scholz stands firm in opposition to sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his opposition to supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles and warned that this could lead to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

The Social Democrat politician faces criticism from the main opposition Christian Democrats, who accuse the chancellor of making a great mistake, and “playing into the hands of” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I want to say once again that I will not support any decision that results in German soldiers somehow becoming involved in a military operation in connection with Russia's terrible war against Ukraine," Scholz told reporters.

"Because we must prevent an escalation and a war between Russia and NATO," he added.

1541 GMT –– US defence chief's remarks on confrontation with Russia 'Freudian slip': Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's remarks on possible confrontation if Ukraine fails in the war with Moscow a "Freudian slip of tongue."

"It is a like a Freudian slip of tongue, so, he’s saying what they were thinking," Lavrov said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye.

"Before that everyone said that we cannot allow Ukraine to lose, because Putin wouldn’t stop at that and would invade Poland, Finland … and now we hear someone openly saying, Secretary Austin openly saying that we do not have these plans, so it’s the other way round and Americans have those plans, because they feel how Europeans is drifting away from them."

The Russian minister said Europe is the main victim of the policy of trying to drag Ukraine into NATO.

1257 GMT –– Ending Russia-Ukraine war demands change of European, US leadership, says Hungary

Europe and the US need a change in leadership for the Russia-Ukraine war to end, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

"Let the politicians come again. Let diplomacy come, let there be a ceasefire, and let there be peace talks. This requires a European parliamentary election and in America a presidential election.

"If there is a new hand , then the new European institutional leaders coming in after a pro-peace European elections and (former US President) Donald Trump emerging victorious in America can create peace together, basically, with an American initiative," Orban said Thursday in a weekly radio-broadcast briefing.

According to Orban, Western leaders are stuck in an unwinnable war and will eventually have to accept that no military solution exists between Russia and Ukraine.