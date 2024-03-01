World trade ministers were locked in disagreement on fisheries subsidies, agriculture and digital customs duties as a major WTO conference was extended beyond its scheduled deadline.

With no signs of a breakthrough on Thursday at the World Trade Organization's 13th ministerial conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, officials pushed back the formal closing session to 1000 GMT the following day.

"These negotiations are a bit like a roller coaster," said a source close to the talks.

The meeting in the capital of the United Arab Emirates opened on Monday with disagreements between the body's 164 member states on key issues that dominated the agenda of the talks.

They include fisheries subsidies, agriculture and a moratorium on customs duties for digital transactions.

"Ministers are working extremely hard and are making real progress," WTO spokesperson Ismaila Dieng said early Friday.

"However, the negotiations are difficult because of interlinkages between the areas under negotiation. Ministers will review texts overnight and will regroup early in the morning."

On Thursday, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal told journalists that participants were "working with a very positive outlook to try to see what's the maximum we can get done", predicting "significant outcomes" on areas of concern to developing countries.

Fisheries deal 'difficult'

With farmer protests sweeping Europe and India, agriculture agreements have emerged as a particularly sensitive topic of debate.

Member states are trying to negotiate a text listing the subjects that merit further discussion.

Two draft texts are on the table, one more extensive than the other, according to sources close to the discussions.

India, which is keen on permanent rules governing public stockholding of food reserves, is pushing for a standalone food security deal at MC13.

But others, such as the United States and the European Union, are demanding a broader agriculture package.