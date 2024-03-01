The first G20 finance ministers' meeting of the year has ended without a joint statement due to deep divisions over the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, officials have said.

"It isn't possible (to reach) a final statement," Brazil Finance Minister Fernando Haddad told a news conference on Thursday.

"The impasse, as usual, is over the ongoing conflicts," he said, without explicitly mentioning Russia's attacks on Ukraine or Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza.

"We had nurtured the hope that more sensitive geopolitical issues could be debated exclusively" by the group's foreign ministers, who held a meeting in Rio de Janeiro last week that likewise failed to produce a joint statement.

Haddad said that on financial issues, the G20 group - which represents 80 percent of the global economy — was unified.

"But since the meeting last week in Rio de Janeiro didn't reach a joint statement, that ended up contaminating the establishment of consensus" at what Brazil had hoped would be a purely economic policy meeting, he said.

Host country Brazil has an ambitious agenda to use the rotating G20 presidency to amplify the voice of the global south and tackle inequality and the climate crisis.

But that was overshadowed by what it called an "impasse" at the two-day meeting in Sao Paulo.

No 'business as usual'