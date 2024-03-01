The US reportedly blocked a reaction from the UN Security Council regarding the Israeli military's attack on a humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 112 Palestinians and injuring 760 others.

During a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, member states discussed issuing a statement in response to the attack on the humanitarian aid convoy in Gaza City.

Following the closed-door session, no statement was released.

According to information obtained by Anadolu news agency, a draft resolution containing critical remarks against Israel failed to gain approval from the US Permanent Mission to the UN.

The draft resolution expressed deep concern over reports that 112 people lost their lives and 760 were injured as a result of Israeli forces opening fire on a crowd awaiting food aid in southwestern Gaza.

The resolution called on all parties to refrain from depriving civilians in Gaza of essential services and humanitarian aid, under international humanitarian law, warning of a potential acute food crisis affecting the entire population of 2.2 million people in Gaza if urgent action is not taken.

Council members urged Israel to keep border crossings open to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and ease the opening of additional crossings to meet humanitarian needs on a broader scale.