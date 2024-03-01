With the overwhelming majority of Palestinians in Gaza uprooted, Israel is driving its policy of ethnic cleansing in the enclave by demolishing their dwellings, according to an expert.

Jeff Halper, director of the Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions, told Anadolu that Tel Aviv wants to transform an Arab country into a Jewish one.

"The only way that could be done is by displacing the Palestinian people, taking them off their land, and then taking their land and replacing them with Jewish settlers. House demolitions have become the main vehicle for this policy of ethnic cleansing," Halper added.

Since Israel's current onslaught in Gaza started in October, 300,000 Palestinian homes have been demolished, which is about 70 percent of houses in the enclave.

"So if you put all those homes together from 1948 until today, you see that the demolition of Palestinian homes is the main way in which Israel was trying to displace the Palestinians from their lands and then turning the country into a Jewish country," he added.

Halper, an anthropologist, said Israel drove 750,000 Palestinians out of their homes in 1948, which was about 80 percent of Palestine's population at the time.

Noting that Israel continues in its efforts to uproot almost 2.5 million Palestinians in Gaza today, he said it made the region "uninhabitable" by destroying the houses and infrastructure.

"Israel is forcing the Palestinians out because there's no water, there's no food, there's no economy, there's no infrastructure. And Israel talks about voluntary transfer, which is another word for ethnic cleansing," he added.

'Judaisation of Palestine'

Halper said Israel is trying to transfer millions of Palestinians out of Gaza, to other countries under the guise of humanitarian aid for Gaza residents who had been made refugees intentionally.

"It's all part of what we call the Judaisation of Palestine," he said.

As Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Halper said it continues to commit that crime in Gaza, despite the world court's interim ruling of genocide plausibly taking place.