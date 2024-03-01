Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said the Gaza Contact Group has been trying to apply pressure on Israel and the nations that back its attacks on Palestine's Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in five months.

Hosting "Gaza Contact Group" panel at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Fidan said, "We are constantly trying to exert pressure on Israel and the countries supporting its brutal attacks."

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry participated in the panel.

Due to the group's efforts, the Turkish foreign minister said, the support for securing a ceasefire and the need to increase humanitarian aid for people in the besieged enclave gradually increased.

He said the Islamic world has, for many years, expected others to solve its problems and only condemned this situation.

"Now we are taking this issue into our own hands. We are truly taking on this task with a regional responsibility," Fidan said, adding:

"The Gaza Contact Group is actually the result of such thinking, assigned at the joint OIC-Arab League Summit to take responsibility for the ongoing war in Palestine, and is working on it."

The contact group was established at a joint summit of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia in November to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace.

It includes officials from Türkiye, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine.

"Sometimes we (the Gaza Contact Group) worked collectively. Sometimes, we worked with a division of labour. Among us, we addressed different issues by dividing the work," he said, adding:

"This group is actually an indication of the Muslim world's solidarity with Palestine."

Current war is not providing security for Israel

Fidan opposed the argument that the Israeli war on Gaza, which began after the October 7 incursion by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, provides security to Israel.

"We try to express that this is not true. As the contact group, we have highlighted that Palestinians currently need security and self-defence more than anyone else," he said.

Fidan emphasised that international calls for a ceasefire and appeals for a two-state solution have no impact on Israel.

"If another country had committed such a crime, it would certainly face all kinds of sanctions," he said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot prevent bloodshed in Gaza alone because political systems are focused on staying blind; they do not want to open their eyes at all, or some countries have burdens from the past regarding Jews, and therefore, they cannot enter into this issue," Fidan added.

"Going back to the 1967 borders is important. Only then will the Israeli people truly achieve sustainable security," the Turkish diplomat said.

"Israel aims the total destruction of Gaza"

Being among the members of the contact group,Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed the efforts to stop the Palestinian issue and the ongoing massacre in Palestine's Gaza.

Shoukry stated that he feels a great deal of frustration because of being unable to provide enough humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza due to difficult circumstances on the ground.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki pointed to how Israel has failed to achieve any of its declared objectives in the ongoing conflict in Gaza in his speech during the panel.