Many Russians chanted opposition politician Alexei Navalny's name and said they would not forgive the authorities for his death as his mother and father attended a small funeral in a Moscow church surrounded by police.

A photograph of Navalny released on social media showed his body lying inside a flower-laden coffin on Friday as his mother, wearing a black headscarf and with a candle in one hand, sat alongside his father nearby.

'We're all here together'

Prominent Russian opposition figure Navalny died at the age of 47 in an Arctic penal colony on February 16, sparking accusations from his supporters that he had been murdered. The Kremlin has denied any state involvement in his death.

The authorities have outlawed his movement as extremist and cast his supporters as US-backed troublemakers out to foment revolution.

His funeral comes two weeks before a presidential election when Putin, Russia's leader for over 20 years, is expected to easily win another six-year term.

"We're all here together," one man, who did not give his name, told a reporter from the Novaya Gazeta newspaper. "I'm here to support his family and show that they are not alone."

Cemetery sealed

Navalny's body was driven to the Borisovskoye cemetery, around 2.5 km (1.5 miles) away on the other side of the Moskva River. The cemetery was sealed off with crash barriers.

More than a quarter of a million people watched the events on Navalny's YouTube channel. Messages, mostly expressing sadness but some also defiance, streamed down beside the video.