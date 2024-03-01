Left-wing firebrand George Galloway has been elected to the UK parliament after tapping into anger over the Israeli war on Gaza in a by-election.

Galloway, 69, first became an MP in 1987 and will return to the House of Commons for the first time since 2015 after winning the seat of Rochdale, in northwest England, by nearly 6,000 votes on Friday.

During the campaign, the main opposition Labour party withdraw its candidate, Azhar Ali, after he touted a conspiracy theory that Israel had allowed Hamas to carry out its deadly attack on October 7.

Galloway put the Gaza conflict front and centre of his campaign in Rochdale, which has a 30 percent Muslim population.

"Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza," Galloway, leader of the fringe Workers Party of Great Britain, said in his victory speech, referring to Labour's leader.

"You have paid, and you will pay, a high price for the role that you have played in enabling, encouraging and covering for the catastrophe presently going on in occupied Palestine in Gaza," he added.

Starmer, tipped by pollsters to become Britain's next prime minister following a general election due later this year, has been reluctant to criticise Israel and only recently backed calls for a ceasefire.

Labour's stance has caused divisions within the party and sparked several frontbench resignations, but pollsters say the centre-left outfit remains on track to oust the ruling Conservatives in the nationwide vote.

Galloway's ties with Labour

Galloway has been a thorn in the side of Labour since he was expelled from party in the 2000s.