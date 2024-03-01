Türkiye has said that “sooner or later,” Israeli officials will be brought to justice for their crimes in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"We are closely following the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice," Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said on Friday in a statement .

"We are convinced that sooner or later all members of the Israeli government will be brought to justice for the crimes they are committing in Gaza," he said.

"The Israeli government must put an end to the indiscriminate, systematic and deliberate massacre of Palestinians," Keceli added.

The statement came after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's recent remarks in a social media post, accusing Turkish President Erdogan and sharing a photo of a meeting between the Turkish president and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel's crippling blockade on Gaza