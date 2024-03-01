Wildfires have destroyed as many as 500 structures in the Texas Panhandle, Republican Governor Greg Abbott said, describing how the largest blaze in state history destroyed everything in its path, leaving ashes in its wake.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, which began on Monday, has burned about 4,400 square kilometres, killed at least two people, and left a charred landscape of scorched prairie, dead cattle and burned-out homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, although strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm weather fed them.

"When you look at the damages that have occurred here it's just gone, completely gone nothing left but ashes on the ground," Abbott said during a news conference in Borger, Texas, adding that a preliminary assessment found 400 to 500 structures had been destroyed.

Abbott praised what he called a "heroic" response from "fearless" firefighters.

"It would have been far worse and far more damaging not just to property but to people, but for those firefighters," he said.

The National Weather Service forecast for the weekend warns of strong winds, relatively low humidity and dry conditions that pose a "significant threat" to the spread of wildfires in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico.

"Everybody needs to understand that we face enormous potential fire dangers as we head into this weekend," Abbott said.

"No one can let down their guard. Everyone must remain very vigilant."

Deaths confirmed