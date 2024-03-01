Nicaragua has accused Germany of facilitating "genocide" in besieged Gaza in a case started in the International Court of Justice [ICJ], by giving support to Israel and suspending funding of the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA.

"By sending military equipment and now defunding UNRWA, which provides essential support to the civilian population, Germany is facilitating the commission of genocide," Nicaragua said in its legal filings on Friday.

According to Nicaragua's argument, Germany is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the laws of war in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Nicaragua's filing adds that emergency measures were needed because of Berlin's "participation in the ongoing plausible genocide and serious breaches of international humanitarian law" in besieged Gaza.

Nicaragua was asking the court to take a swift interim stance against Germany before judges gave the case an in-depth study.

The lodging of the case follows the ICJ order on January 26 that Israel must do everything to prevent genocidal acts in the blockaded enclave and take "immediate" measures for aid provisions.

That interim order was given as the court moves to weigh in full a case lodged in December by South Africa alleging that Israel was engaged in genocide in Gaza.

Israel has dismissed South Africa's case as a "grossly distorted story".

ICJ rulings are legally binding, but the court has no enforcement mechanism. Rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch this week said Israel is disregarding the ICJ's interim order by limiting humanitarian aid to Gaza.