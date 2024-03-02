In pictures: Gaza's faith stands tall amidst the ruins of Al Farooq Mosque
In pictures: Gaza's faith stands tall amidst the ruins of Al Farooq MosquePalestinians in besieged Gaza find solace in Friday prayers at Al Farooq Mosque destroyed by Israel as it persists in its ruthless pursuit to permanently uproot Gaza's inhabitants.
An aerial view of Palestinians performing Friday prayers among the rubble of the Al Farooq Mosque / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 2, 2024

Palestinians in besieged Gaza have offered Friday prayers among the rubble of Al Farooq Mosque, destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

Israel's relentless attacks have left a trail of destruction in the Palestinian enclave, targeting vital infrastructure and places of worship.

Israel has not only killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, it has destroyed mosques, churches, schools, hospitals and other places as it persists in its ruthless pursuit to displace Gaza's inhabitants.

Israel has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while it has damaged 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
