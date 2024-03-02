Palestinians in besieged Gaza have offered Friday prayers among the rubble of Al Farooq Mosque, destroyed by Israeli air strikes.

Israel's relentless attacks have left a trail of destruction in the Palestinian enclave, targeting vital infrastructure and places of worship.

Israel has not only killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, it has destroyed mosques, churches, schools, hospitals and other places as it persists in its ruthless pursuit to displace Gaza's inhabitants.

Israel has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while it has damaged 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure, according to the UN.