1816 GMT— Israel has essentially endorsed the framework of a proposed Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, a senior US administration official said on Saturday, a day before talks to reach an agreement were to resume in Egypt.

The Israelis “have more or less accepted” the proposal, which includes the six-week ceasefire as well as the release by Hamas of hostages considered vulnerable, which includes the sick, the wounded, the elderly and women, said the official.

“Right now, the ball is in the court of Hamas and we are continuing to push this as hard as we possibly can,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House to brief reporters.

Officials from Israel and from Hamas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

1809 GMT — Egypt airdrops new aid into northern Gaza

The Egyptian army said it airdropped a new batch of aid supplies to Gaza, where Israeli attacks since last October have killed more than 30,000 people and created conditions of famine.

“The General Command of the Armed Forces issued orders to prepare military transport planes loaded with tons of food supplies and urgent humanitarian needs to alleviate the suffering experienced by the residents of the Gaza Strip,” spokesman Col. Gharib Abdel Hafez said in a statement.

“Airdrops of aid were carried out in various areas in the northern Gaza Strip,” he added.

1710 GMT — Death toll from Israeli army's ‘flour massacre’ in Gaza rises to 116, as another Palestinian dies

One more Palestinian man died from his wounds, bringing the total number of deaths from the Israeli army's "flour massacre" against a group of Palestinians in Gaza who were waiting for humanitarian aid to 116, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

“A citizen died at Kamal Adwan Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the Rasheed Street massacre on Thursday morning,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that “The death toll from the massacre rises to 116 so far, fearing that the number is likely to increase due to dozens of serious injuries and the lack of medical resources.”

1600 GMT — US military cargo planes begin air drop to Gaza

US military C-130 cargo planes dropped food in pallets over Gaza in the opening stage of an emergency humanitarian assistance authorized by President Joe Biden after more than 100 Palestinians who had surged to pull goods off an aid convoy were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.

Three planes from Air Forces Central dropped 66 bundles containing about 38,000 meals into Gaza at 8:30 am EST (3:30 pm local).

The bundles were dropped in southwest Gaza, on the beach along the territory's Mediterranean coast, one US official said. The airdrop was coordinated with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, which has been airdropping food and took part in Saturday's mission.

1508 GMT — Hamas team heads to Cairo for new truce talks: source

A Hamas delegation was expected to fly to Cairo on Saturday for talks on a truce in Gaza, a source close to the group told AFP, as mediators scrambled to secure a deal.

The Hamas delegation will "meet with Egyptians overseeing the ceasefire negotiations, to follow up on the negotiation developments that aim to stop the offensive and the war, and to reach a hostage exchange deal," said the source close to Hamas, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

1427 GMT — Egyptian, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Gaza ceasefire developments

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani efforts to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have killed more than 30,000 people in five months.

The two officials, who met in Doha, discussed bilateral relations and the "latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed “joint efforts between the two sides along with regional and international partners to reach an immediate ceasefire and the continuation of bringing humanitarian aid" into the Palestinian enclave.

The two ministers agreed on the need to intensify joint efforts to contain and prevent the expansion of violence to other parts of the region.

1351 GMT — EU condemns Israeli restrictions on entry of humanitarian aid into GazaThe European Union has condemned restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

In a statement, Josep Borrell recalled the recent Israeli attack on civilians in the besieged enclave, stressing it is "unjustifiable."

"We request an impartial international investigation on this tragic event allowing for a clear picture of the events and responsibilities," he said, urging Israel to comply with the rules of international law and to protect the distribution of humanitarian aid to civilian populations.

He said unabated fighting and disregard for international humanitarian law will lead to "complete chaos" making the distribution of humanitarian aid impossible.

"The responsibility for this incident lays on the restrictions imposed by the Israeli army and obstructions by violent extremist to the supply of humanitarian aid," Borrell added.

1236 GMT — Israeli plans regarding Palestinians in Rafah may turn into 'ethnic cleansing' — Russia

Speaking at a news conference on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Israel's plans regarding Palestinians in Rafah may turn into an "ethnic cleansing."

There are a lot of initiatives on a ceasefire and humanitarian pause, however, the statements of the Israeli leadership show that they do not change their goal of "clean up Gaza completely, eliminate Hamas," he said.

"Even the Western representatives wonder how can this be done, to eliminate Hamas by 100%. Moreover, Israeli generals and ministers say that everyone in Gaza is Hamas. It is then necessary to destroy all the inhabitants of Gaza," he said.

Lavrov said Moscow is also concerned about Israeli plans to carry out a ground invasion in Rafah, where two-thirds of the Palestinians are seeking shelter from violence.

"If the operation of Rafah begins, a huge number of refugees will leave for Egypt, and the Egyptians have repeatedly stated that this is unacceptable. This will be ethnic cleansing in fact," he stressed.

1219 GMT — Israeli air attack kills at least 10 Palestinians in Rafah

At least 10 Palestinians were killed by an Israeli air strike that hit a tent in Rafah, the Gaza health ministry said.

The air strike took place over an area where displaced Palestinians have been taking shelter, outside the Emirate Hospital in the suburb of Tel Al-Sultan of southern Gaza's Rafah.

The health ministry in Gaza said a medic working at the hospital was among those killed. The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.