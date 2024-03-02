Human Rights Watch on Saturday has called for a foreign-backed independent investigation into the killing of Chad's leading opposition figure ahead of a long-awaited election.

Dillo, 49, died on Wednesday after troops surrounded the office of his Socialist Party Without Borders in the capital N'Djamena, in what the party says was an "execution".

The government denied the accusation, saying there was an exchange of gunfire when Dillo "opposed his arrest".

"The killing of a potential presidential candidate during an assault by Chadian security forces on an opposition party headquarters raises serious concerns about the environment for elections scheduled for May 6," HRW said in a statement.

"The circumstances of Yaya Dillo's killing are unclear, but his violent death highlights the dangers facing opposition politicians in Chad, particularly as elections approach," said Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at HRW.

"The lack of clarity surrounding the attack on the PSF headquarter s, the threats previously faced by Dillo, and the general political repression in the country all point to the need for an independent investigation with foreign assistance into the February 28, 2024 events," HRW said.

The rights organisation added that it had "reviewed several photos sent by a reliable source close to Dillo, showing him dead with a single bullet wound to his head".