WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's Shenzhou XVII crew returns to Tiangong station after spacewalk
China's Shenzhou XVII spacecraft crew successfully completed their second spacewalk outside the Tiangong space station, marking the first repair operation conducted by Chinese astronauts.
China's Shenzhou XVII crew returns to Tiangong station after spacewalk
The Shenzhou XVII astronauts arrived at the colossal flying outpost on October 26, marking China's sixth crewed spaceflight. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 2, 2024

The crew of China's spacecraft completed their second spacewalk, local media said, citing the country's space agency.

The Shenzhou XVII crew conducted their second spacewalk outside the Tiangong space station, completing the first repair operation by Chinese astronauts, the China Daily reported, citing a statement issued by China Manned Space Agency.

According to the space agency, the mission commander, Senior Colonel Tang Hongbo, and crew member Lieutenant Colonel Jiang Xinlin returned to the Wentian science module at 0532GMT after floating for nearly eight hours outside the massive orbital station, while the third crew member, Lieutenant Colonel Tang Shengjie, remained inside Tiangong to provide support.

Hongbo made his third spacewalk and was the first person to return to the Tiangong space station, it added.

The Shenzhou XVII astronauts arrived at the colossal flying outpost on Oct 26, on the sixth crewed spaceflight by China. On Dec. 21, the crew took their first spacewalk.

RECOMMENDED

The Tiangong space station has already been completed and has been operational since Dec. 2022. China's space program began in 1992.

RelatedChina launches three satellites for space-based internet programme
RelatedTurkish astronaut Gezeravci performs more experiments in space
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress