As panellists at the distinguished Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2024, top ministers from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Vietnam spoke in favour of a multilateral world order, emphasising the need to find a middle path with the common aim of achieving economic prosperity.

The panel, titled "Building Asia-Pacific Regional Architectures: The Challenges of Unmatching Interests," comprised Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya, Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang, and Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abd Kadir.

From the impact of climate crisis to new security challenges and economic opportunities, the ministers underscored the importance of engaging with both China and the United States without becoming pawns of either of the two players.

“We should not promote China phobia in Asia. We should not let anyone impose the Cold War mentality on us,” Zambry Abd Kadir said, explaining how China has become a significant trading partner in ASEAN countries.

Sri Lankan foreign minister Balasuriya praised both China and India for their assistance to the island nation in times of crisis.

“During Covid we got so many vaccines from China that saved thousands of lives in Sri Lanka. Another example is when we had an economic crisis in Sri Lanka, who helped us? It was India that helped us. Again it was India which helped us secure $2.9 billion at the International Monetary Fund after New Delhi gave financial assurances,” Balasuriya said.

The panellists spoke in line with the long-standing position of Türkiye’s, which has repeatedly argued for UN reforms, with its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stating that "effective multilateralism requires effective multilateral institutions."

Over the years, several developing countries have invested more time and effort in strengthening alternative forums and institutions such as BRICS, the African Union, ASEAN, and SAARC, constantly seeking platforms to promote cooperation on economic and security fronts.

Balasuriya believes that in the coming years, more regional organisations will emerge to assist South Asian and Southeast Asian countries, specifically in forging alliances in various fields.

Aligning itself with these changing dynamics, Sri Lanka has made some crucial moves to ensure that all its eggs are not in one basket.

“Sri Lanka is trying to open up, re-looking at the Indo-Sri Lanka Free Trade Accord and trying to expand it into other areas. We have just concluded signing a Free Trade Agreement with Thailand. We are negotiating with Bangladesh. We are signing a Bilateral Trade Agreement with Indonesia and also we are looking at a Free Trade Agreement with China,” Balasuriya told TRT World on the sidelines of the Forum.