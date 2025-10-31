More than 4,500 people have fled Sudan’s North Kordofan state amid intensifying attacks and abuses by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a Sudanese medical group said on Friday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement on X that North Kordofan witnesses a “rapid exodus” from the Bara locality toward El Obeid city as violence escalates and civilians face relentless violations.

“Field (reports) indicate that the number of displaced people has exceeded 4,500, including 1,900 who have reached El Obeid, while the rest remain en route under harsh conditions and facing severe shortages of food, water, and shelter,” the statement said.

The International Organization for Migration said on Thursday that an additional 1,100 people fled Bara this week, raising the number of newly displaced civilians nationwide to more than 35,000 in just four days.

Local authorities confirmed deaths and injuries from an RSF drone strike on the Zareibat Sheikh El Borai area of North Kordofan, underscoring the region’s deepening insecurity.

Since April 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF militants have been locked in a devastating civil war that has killed about 20,000 people and uprooted more than 15 million, according to UN figures.

RSF arrests fighters for executions